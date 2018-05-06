Oktoc Water Association Press Release On Water Service Disruption

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Areas of South Montgomery Street to Mount Olive Road and including Mount Olive Road in the Oktoc Water Association area will be under a water service disruption on May 8, 2018. The disruption will begin Tuesday morning in order to relocate a main water line. The amount of disruption time is not known but the scheduled outage is not anticipated to last more than 8 hours. Once service has been restored the referenced service area will be under a boil water notice . The boil water notice is anticipated to be lifted on or about Friday, May 11, 2018.

You can visit the Mississippi Department of Health website for more information on boil water instructions: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/23,0,148,626.html