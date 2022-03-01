Ole Miss, AD Keith Carter agree to contract extension

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Ole Miss and Athletics Director Keith Carter have agreed to a contract extension. The four-year deal increased his salary to $1.1 million annually.

Ole Miss football is coming off a Sugar Bowl appearance and it’s first 10-win season in program history. The women’s basketball team is likely to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007 and the women’s golf team just won the Rebels’ first outright NCAA team championship last season.

The contract took into effect last month.