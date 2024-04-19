Ole Miss adds RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt from transfer portal

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has added a plethora of elite talent from the transfer portal this offseason, and he isn’t done.

New Mexico running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt committed to the Rebels on Friday. Last year with the Lobos he rushed for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns (second most in the Mountain West). Before his time with New Mexico, Croskey-Merritt spent four years with Alabama State. He was previously committed to Arizona this offseason but flipped.

Other notable running backs on the Ole Miss depth chart include LSU transfer Logan Diggs (653 yards and 7 TDs last season) and Ulysess Bentley (540 yards and 4 TDs in 2023).