Ole Miss announces 2022 football schedule

Rebels Will Host Seven Home Games at Vaught-Hemingway in 2022

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Sports) – The 2022 Ole Miss football schedule was unveiled Tuesday as the Southeastern Conference announced next year’s full league slate.

The Rebels will open the season with back-to-back home games for the first time since 2017. Ole Miss begins the season by playing host to Troy (Sept. 3), followed by Central Arkansas (Sept. 10).

Ole Miss will hit the road for the first time all season when they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on Georgia Tech (Sept. 17). The Rebels and Yellow Jackets have faced off four other times, but it’ll mark the first regular-season game in the series since 1946.

A home matchup with Tulsa (Sept. 24) will close out the month of September, as well as Ole Miss’ non-conference regular season slate.

The Rebels begin SEC play with a home contest against Kentucky (Oct. 1), followed by a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on Vanderbilt (Oct. 8). Ole Miss will return back to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in mid-October for a matchup with Auburn (Oct. 15).

After the Tigers visit Oxford, Ole Miss will have two straight road games as they travel to LSU (Oct. 22) and Texas A&M (29), before their lone open date of the season (Nov. 5).

A home game vs. Alabama (Nov. 12) begins the final stretch of games for the Rebels before their final road game of the season at Arkansas (Nov. 19).

The Rebels will host Mississippi State on Thanksgiving Night (Nov. 24) in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg to close out the regular season.

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents is a permanent annual opponent (Ole Miss’ is Vanderbilt) and the other non-division opponent rotates each year.

The 2022 season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 3. It will be the 31st edition of the game and the 29th in the city of Atlanta.

The complete list of 2022 football schedules can be found on the SEC’s official website, SECsports.com.



2022 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 – TROY

Sept. 10 – CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Sept. 17 – at Georgia Tech

Sept. 24 – TULSA

Oct. 1 – KENTUCKY

Oct. 8 – at Vanderbilt

Oct. 15 – AUBURN

Oct. 22 – at LSU

Oct. 29 – at Texas A&M

Nov. 5 – Open Date

Nov. 12 – ALABAMA

Nov. 19 – at Arkansas

Nov. 26 – MISSISSIPPI STATE