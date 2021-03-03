Ole Miss Announces Attendance Plans Following Lifted Restrictions

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – In accordance with the State of Mississippi’s latest executive orders, Ole Miss Athletics is announcing updated attendance plans for its sporting events this spring. These policies will take effect beginning with games this weekend.

“We are beginning a phased approach of expanding our outdoor attendance to full capacity over the coming weeks,” said Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “In consultation with the SEC and other agencies, our department is working hard to take those steps safely and appropriately. We believe incremental attendance growth will give us the best opportunity to monitor the health landscape, review our processes and address any safety issues as needed.

“Most importantly, our top priority will always be our student-athletes and their well-being. We will continue to distance student-athletes from fans, including utilizing buffer zones around the team areas. They will continue to undergo routine testing, as all team safety procedures will remain in accordance with NCAA and SEC regulations.

“With all that our country has been through in the past year, I hope you are as excited as we are to be all together again cheering on our Rebels!”

Baseball

Full season ticket orders are being filled for all fans that renewed prior to the February 1 deadline. No new season ticket orders are being accepted at this time. Single-game tickets will not be available this weekend, but there will be opportunities over the course of the season and increasing each game.

Season ticket holders will receive an email regarding seat and parking locations. Left field will return to previous operations with fans bringing their own chairs and BBQ areas reopened.

Season ticket holders that are unable to make the Belmont or future series are reminded to transfer their tickets to a friend or utilize the Rebel Ticket Exchange Group on Facebook.

The student ticket number is doubling, and the allotment is also expected to grow over the course of the season. Tickets will continue to go on sale the Monday of each game week at 8 a.m. Portable chairs will be provided in right field, and no tents or personal chairs are allowed.

Fans are required to wear a face covering upon entry into the facility, while in transit around the concourse and may only remove them when at their seat. Other existing safety measures include hand sanitizer stations, touchless transactions, mobile tickets, grab-and-go concessions options, frequent disinfecting the facility and more. In addition, no fan should enter a venue if they display any COVID-19 symptoms.

Complete gameday information will be available this week at http://www.olemissgameday.com/Baseball.

Men’s Basketball

All season ticket holders who were able to select at 25 percent will receive tickets for Saturday’s men’s basketball finale against Vanderbilt. Additional students tickets are available and may be purchased now at students.olemisstix.com.

Football

Attendance information will be released prior to the Grove Bowl.

Softball & Soccer

After player guest lists have been received from both the home and visiting teams, priority admission will be offered to a select group of supporters for Ole Miss softball and soccer competitions (Diamond Club for Softball and Kicker Club for Soccer). Once those RVPS are secured, remaining spots, which are expected to increase throughout the spring, will be offered to fans on a first come, first served basis.

Current members of the Diamond Club (formerly the Dugout Club) and the Kicker Club that meet criteria will receive an email with details on attending games. Fans interested in the Diamond Club may join here, while Kicker Club information is available here.

Fans are required to wear a face covering upon entry into the facility, while in transit around the stadiums and may only remove them when at their seat. All other previously announced COVID-19 safety measures remain in place.

Tennis

Admission for Rebel tennis matches will be first come, first served, and that availability will be based on the player guest number.

Like other outdoor venues, fans are required to wear a face covering upon entry into Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center, while in transit around the stadiums and may remove them when at their seat. For matches at the Galtney Indoor Tennis Center, face coverings are required at all times in the facility.

Track & Field

Attendance information will be released prior to the next home meet.

Volleyball

Admission to Ole Miss volleyball matches will be first come, first served, and that inventory will be determined after player guest lists have been received each match. Face coverings are required at all times in the Gillom Center.

Details on attendance plans for all spring sports will be updated this week at http://www.olemissgameday.com/.