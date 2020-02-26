Ole Miss apologizes to black protesters arrested in 1970

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – The University of Mississippi has apologized to dozens of African Americans who were arrested in 1970 for protesting racial inequality on the mostly white campus.

Provost Noel Wilkin issued the apology during a conference Tuesday.

The university also awarded a diploma to one of the people who had been arrested and suspended.

Linnie Liggins Willis completed her coursework before her arrest but the university at the time refused to give her the diploma she had earned.

She has worked as executive director at Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority in Toledo, Ohio.

