Ole Miss/Auburn preview:

The Ole Miss Rebels clinched a bowl game with their 31-17 victory over LSU and improved Lane Kiffin’s team to 6-1 on the season, but he didn’t even notice they clinched bowl eligibility. I’m sure he’ll notice when that $50,000 bonus for reaching a bowl game enters his bank account. His team has its sights set on something much bigger. They’ve gained plenty of national prominence but a win on the road at No. 18 Auburn would definitely get a lot more people talking.

Bryan Harsin has done a great job in his first year as Auburn’s head coach. His team is 5-2 and those losses came against No. 1 Georgia and No. 10 Penn State. The Tigers will be fresh off the bye week and before that defeated No. 17 Arkansas in Fayetteville.

“Big challenge this week. Third straight road game at a place really really tough to play,” Kiffin said. “Night game makes it more challenging. QB (Bo Nix) causes a lot of problems and a defense that has limited most of the teams they’ve played.”

Kickoff is at 6 pm this Saturday on ESPN.