Ole Miss band receiving a new practice facility

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The tune is changing to get the Ole Miss band a new practice field.

Thursday the IHL considered a $3.5 million request from the school.

Plans were started in November 2017 to get the Pride of the South marching band a new place to practice.

However, that was put on hold.

There have been complaints for years about the muddy and deteriorating conditions on the field.

The request was approved by the IHL board.