Ole Miss baseball adds D2 shortstop J.D. Urso from transfer portal

Photo courtesy: University of Tampa athletics.

Ole Miss baseball picked up a commitment from University of Tampa shortstop J.D. Urso on Friday. Urso posted a .374 batting average, hit five home runs and had 57 RBIs for the Spartans last season. He reached base safely in 56 consecutive games in 2023, which is a school record.