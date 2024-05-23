Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco expected to return next season

WCBI has confirmed that Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco is expected to return next year in what will be his 25th season leading the program. The news was first reported by Chase Parham of Rivals.com.

Under Bianco’s leadership, the Rebels have advanced to the NCAA Tournament 18 times including eight super regional appearances and two trips to the College World Series. The second trip to Omaha ended with the Rebels securing their first national championship in program history in 2022.

Ole Miss has struggled ever since winning it all. The Rebels are 52-58 overall and 17-43 in SEC play ever since their magical run two years ago.