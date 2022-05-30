Ole Miss baseball makes NCAA Tournament, will play Arizona in Miami

Ole Miss baseball is heading to the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels will play as a three seed in the Coral Gables Regional, hosted by No. 6 national seed Miami. The two seed in the bracket, who the Rebels will play in the first round, is Arizona. It’s a rematch of last year’s Tucson Super Regional, as the Wildcats eliminated the Rebels in three games in 2021. The fourth seed in the regional is Canisius.

Ole Miss was in low spirits on May 1st. The Rebels lost to Arkansas and fell to 7-14 in SEC play. Since then, Mike Bianco’s group won eight of its last 11 games including a victory at No. 11 Southern Miss. Ole Miss lost two of three to No. 5 Texas A&M in the Rebels’ regular season finale. Their stint in Hoover was a short one, as they were one-and-done after losing to Vanderbilt 3-1.

D1Baseball.com and Baseball America didn’t project the Rebels to make the tournament. Both publications didn’t even have them as one of the first four teams out.

While the team can exhale, they had higher expectations coming into the season. The SEC preseason coaches poll predicted Ole Miss to finish second in the SEC West and the Rebs returned eight positional starters to a team that was one win away from Omaha in 2021.

If they come out of the Coral Gables Regional on top, the Rebels will play the winner of the Hattiesburg Regional hosted by No. 11 Southern Miss.