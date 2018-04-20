Ole Miss Baseball to Play Doubleheader on Saturday

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI/Ole Miss Athletics) ­- Due to expected inclement weather on Sunday, No. 7 Ole Miss baseball and No. 12 Georgia have moved their Game 3 meeting and will now close their series with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. CT at Swayze Field.

The two SEC foes were set for a 1:30 p.m. start on Sunday but will instead play Game 3 on Saturday, 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2. Game 1 is still scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch on Friday.

All three contests this weekend will remain on SEC Network +.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Season ticket holders and single-game purchasers will use Saturday’s ticket, game number 24, for Saturday afternoon’s game at 1:30 pm. Gates will open at 11:30 am. After the conclusion of the first game, the stadium will be cleared. Sunday’s ticket, Game 25, will be used for the second game. Gates will open as soon as we can secure and clear the stadium from the first game.

The Diamond Club and Dugout Club will not be cleared in between games. Diamond and Dugout Club members must use their Saturday club ticket (Game 24) for both games. Servicing will be from 11- 11:30 a.m., with all other general public gates opening at 11:30 a.m. Servicing in between games will not be permitted.

If you wish to attend only one of the games during the doubleheader but would like to give your tickets away for the second game (or vice versa), please turn the used tickets into the Ticket Office outside of the stadium so that they may be reprinted for you or your guests and left at Will Call for pick up.