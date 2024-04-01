Ole Miss baseball swept by Kentucky, loses series finale 15-1

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss baseball fell 15-1 to No. 24 Kentucky on Sunday. The Wildcats swept the Rebels in Oxford over the weekend.

Ole Miss was run-ruled in the seventh inning. The Wildcats outscored the Rebels 37-13 in the three-game series.

Head coach Mike Bianco said he hopes his team stays together to fight through this rut.

“We have a lot of opportunity left but if we don’t play better, it doesn’t really matter how many games you have left,” Bianco said.