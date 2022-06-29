Ole Miss baseball to celebrate Wednesday in Oxford with fans

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The Ole Miss Baseball team will be celebrated on Wednesday in Oxford with a parade and ceremony.

The parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. at Midtown and go past the Graduate to the square and then proceed down University.

It will end at the Ford Center which is right by Swayze field.

The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on the baseball field.

We will have full coverage from Aundrea Self, Desmone Mathews, and Jon Sokoloff right here on WCBI at 5 and 6 p.m.