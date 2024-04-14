Ole Miss baseball walks off Mississippi State in extra innings

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss baseball defeated Mississippi State 10-9 in 12 innings on Saturday night to even the series.

The Bulldogs led 7-3 after the top of the eighth but the Rebels responded with four runs to tie the game at 7 in the bottom of the eighth.

The game was still knotted after nine innings so it went to extras.

MSU’s Hunter Hines hit his ninth home run of the season to regain the lead in the 11th inning, going up 8-7. Ole Miss answered in the bottom of the 11th with a run on a fielding error to force another inning.

In the 12th, Mississippi State catcher Johnny Long hit a solo shot to left, giving MSU the 9-8 edge. Long flipped his bat in front of the Rebels’ dugout and Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco was ejected after expressing frustrations with the umpire.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th, Jackson Ross hit a walk-off single to plate Andrew Fischer and Ethan Groff for the win.

The rubber match is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday on SEC Network+.