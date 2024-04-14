Ole Miss baseball wins first series against MSU since 2015

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss baseball beat Mississippi State 14-2 on Sunday to take its first series win against the Bulldogs since 2015. Will Furniss launched a three-run homerun to walk it off in run rule fashion in the seventh inning.

The Rebels’ bats got going early, putting up two runs in the bottom of the first. MSU went through five pitchers against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss starting pitcher Mason Nichols threw a career-high 6.1 innings — punching out four batters while only allowing four hits and one earned run. Nichols did it all while not feeling his best. He was dealing with a sinus infection and a sore shoulder.

“He said to me before the game, ‘I don’t know how long I can go but I’ll give you all I can,'” head coach Mike Bianco said. “Just proud of him.”

Left fielder Ethan Lege hit two home runs Sunday. He said the walk off Saturday was the turning point in the series after getting shut out Friday night.

“We earned giving it to them,” Nichols said.