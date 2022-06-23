Ole Miss bats go silent, Rebs fall to Arkansas 3-2 and now face elimination

OMAHA (NE.)- The Rebels got solid outings from all three pitchers used (John Gaddis, Jack Washburn and Jack Dougherty) but the bats went silent until the ninth inning and Mike Bianco’s team fell to Arkansas 3-2. They will now face the Razorbacks in an elimination game.

The Rebels’ 1-4 hitters were 1 for 13 at the plate and the team only had five hits: A Kemp Alderman home run, two singles and singles from Peyton Chatagnier and Justin Bench.

Things got interesting in the ninth inning when the Rebels loaded the bases with nobody out, but they only scored one run and blew a golden opportunity.

Ole Miss was the last remaining undefeated NCAA Tournament team, and now falls to a 7-1 record in the span.

The stakes for Ole Miss are clear. Either beat Arkansas and advance to the championship series for the first time in program history against Oklahoma Saturday-Monday, or fall for the second consecutive time to the Razorbacks to end the season.

First pitch is Thursday at 3 PM on ESPN2.