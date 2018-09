OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Part of the University of Mississippi is moving into a former hospital it bought last year as an expansion space.

The first tenant in the space is the Counselor Education Clinic for Outreach and Personal Enrichment.

- Advertisement -

Eight others are expected to move in the space in the next few months.

The university also plans renovations including a library and exercise room.

The university is offering a shuttle connecting to the main campus.