Ole Miss Cheer wins D1A All-Girl National Title

The Rebels scored a 91.4 in the final round on Sunday.

History was made at the Universal Cheerleaders Association College Nationals in Orlando, Florida this past weekend. For the first time in school history, Ole Miss won the national championship in the Division 1A Traditional All-Girl category

The Rebels earned a score of 88.5 in the semifinals on Saturday before following it up with a stellar 91.4 in Sunday’s final round to propel them to the championship.

It marks the fourth overall UCA championship for Ole Miss in the last eight years. They finished first overall in 2018 and 2022 in the D1A All-Girl Game Day category. They also brought home another trophy in 2023 in the D1A Spirit Program Game Day competition.

In addition to their All-Girl championship, the Rebels left Florida with a fourth-place finish in the D1A Spirit Program Game Day category, as well as a national ninth-place finish in the traditional cheer section.