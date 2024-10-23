Ole Miss’ Chris Paul breaks down Oklahoma’s offense

No. 18 Ole Miss is looking to bounce back this Saturday when it hosts Oklahoma.

The Sooners will start Jackson Arnold at quarterback for the first time in a month. The former 5-star recruit was benched for a true freshman after OU’s loss to Tennessee on Sept. 21.

After Oklahoma fired offensive coordinator Seth Litrell on Sunday, head coach Brent Venables announced Arnold will be back under center.

Despite the Sooners’ inconsistencies on offense, the Ole Miss defense knows the challenge ahead.

“They have a great offense,” linebacker Chris Paul Jr. said. “The quarterback can really sling the ball.”