Ole Miss crushes Arkansas 13-5, now one win away from first championship series appearance

OMAHA (NE.)- Ole Miss baseball didn’t waste much time in the Rebels’ 13-5 win over Arkansas in the winner’s bracket of the College World Series. 10 of the teams’ 13 runs were scored in the first five innings, they plated at least two in four of the five, and a four-run fifth gave the Rebels the separation needed to get it done. Every player in the starting lineup reached base and four players had at least two hits. The offense dominated.

Hunter Elliott was reliable again as the Tupelo left-handed freshman tossed 6 and 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run while striking out four. The bullpen has only allowed two earned runs in 21 and 1/3 innings.

Ole Miss improves to 7-0 in postseason play and the Rebels have outscored opponents 64-17, are hitting .316 as a team and have a 2.42 team ERA. Ole Miss is now just one win away from their first championship series appearance in program history. They are the only remaining undefeated team in the NCAA Tournament, and will now play the winner of Tuesday’s Arkansas/Auburn matchup on Wednesday night at 6 PM.

The other teams still alive on the other side of the bracket are Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Oklahoma (the only other team that hasn’t lost a game at the College World Series besides Ole Miss).