Ole Miss Earns Fourth Overall Seed In NCAA Tournament

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics / WCBI) – For the eighth time in program history, Swayze Field will play host to an NCAA Regional as Ole Miss baseball was announced Monday as the No. 4 national seed in the 2018 NCAA Baseball Championship.

The SEC Tournament Champion Rebels (46-15) will host No. 2 seed Tennessee Tech (48-9), No. 3 seed Missouri State (39-15) and No. 4 seed Saint Louis (38-18). Tennessee Tech and Missouri State will open the regional action at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, June 1, with Ole Miss and Saint Louis set for a 6:30 p.m. CT start that evening.

- Advertisement -

As a top-eight national seed, should the Rebels win their regional, they will also host a Super Regional the following weekend.

Ole Miss, ranked as high as No. 3 in the final polls going into the NCAA Tournament, is coming off its third SEC Tournament title run in history and its first since 2006. The Rebels fell in their opening game in Hoover, Alabama, but reeled off four straight wins, culminating with a 9-1 drubbing of LSU in the SEC title game. They’ve won 11 of their last 13 games coming into the postseason.

Ole Miss has made the postseason for the 16th time in 18 seasons during the Mike Bianco Era. All eight of the Rebels’ regional host bids have come during Bianco’s tenure.

The Rebels are one of 10 SEC teams to make the NCAA Tournament, tying a conference record, including one of four national seeds alongside No. 1 Florida, No. 5 Arkansas and No. 8 Georgia.