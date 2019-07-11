Ole Miss to Face Penn State in NIT Tip-Off

BROOKLYN, NY (Ole Miss Athletics) – Game times and opening matchups for the 2019 NIT Tip-Off were announced Thursday afternoon, and the Ole Miss basketball team will begin the tournament against Penn State. The Rebels and Nittany Lions will square off at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The NIT Season Tip-Off returns to Barclays Center for a fifth straight season during Thanksgiving Week, and the Rebels will play a pair of games in the home of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. After Ole Miss and Penn State begin the tournament, Oklahoma State and Syracuse will follow at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The Friday (Nov. 29) third-place game will air at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS, and the championship follows at 8 p.m. CT, on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Ole Miss is no stranger to Brooklyn, having captured the Barclays Center Classic with wins over Georgia Tech and Penn State during the 2013-14 season. The Rebels earned a double digit victory (77-67) over the Yellow Jackets before defeating the Nittany Lions 79-76 in the championship game.

Along with beating Penn State in the 2013 Barclays Center Classic championship game, the Rebels also swept a home-and-home series in consecutive seasons (2010-11, 2011-12) to hold a 3-0 advantage in the all-time series.

Tickets for the NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. CT and can be purchased online at www.barclayscenter.com, or www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group Tickets are available by calling 855-GROUP-BK.