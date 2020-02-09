Ole Miss Falls 0-10 in SEC After Loss to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team could not overcome a big first-half run by Vanderbilt, falling to the Commodores, 63-47, at Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday evening.

Both teams were about evenly matched on the stat sheet, but a 19-2 run in the first quarter and big games from Chelsie Hall (21 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals) and Koi Love (17 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal) helped Vanderbilt (13-10, 3-7 SEC) keep its edge as the Rebels made a second-half charge.

Ole Miss (7-16, 0-10 SEC) shot 48.1 percent in that back half and were led by strong outings from Jayla Alexander (13 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two assists, two steals) and Dominique Banks (11 points, three rebounds, one assist, three blocks), but also committed 22 turnovers and were out-rebounded, 46-36.

For Alexander, this marks her second career game with at least seven assists. In SEC play, Alexander is averaging 3.2 dimes per game after averaging only 2.1 in non-conference play. Banks, who now owns 51 blocks on the year, is on pace to end up with the third-most blocks in a single-season with 64 at her average of 2.2 rejections per game.

Also recording solid games were Deja Cage (nine points, one rebound, one assist, two steals) and Mimi Reid (five points, four rebounds, five assists).

Ole Miss remains on the road this Thursday (Feb. 13) at Florida