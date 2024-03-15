Ole Miss falls to Texas A&M 80-71 in SEC Tournament

Nashville, TN (WCBI)- Ole Miss was unable to avenge Saturday’s 26-point loss to Texas A&M as the Aggies topped the Rebels 80-71 in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

It was a back-and-forth affair early but Texas A&M pulled away in the second half. The Aggies came into the matchup as ESPN’s first team out of the NCAA Tournament. Four Texas A&M players scored in double figures, with Wade Taylor IV leading the way with 20 points. Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield led all Rebels in scoring with 23.

The Rebels’ season is likely over since they aren’t projected to make the NCAA Tournament and it hasn’t been determined yet if they would accept an NIT bid. If this is the end of the 2023-24 campaign, Chris Beard led Ole Miss to an eight-win improvement in his first season compared to last year’s group (which was led by Kermit Davis). Ole Miss falls to 20-12 (7-11 in SEC play) with the loss.