Ole Miss-Florida Men’s Basketball Rescheduled for January 24

OLE MISS ATHLETICS- The Southeastern Conference has announced the Florida at Ole Miss men’s basketball game previously slated for December 29 has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Monday, January 24. The game will be broadcast online on SEC Network+.

Current tickets will be updated to the new date and time and will be valid for entry on gameday. New tickets will not be issued for this game. Refunds are not available, as the game has been rescheduled.

This scheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 18 conference games with a balance of home and away games during the 2022 season.