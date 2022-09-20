Ole Miss football reveals 2023 schedule

Ole Miss Athletics (press release)- The 2023 Ole Miss football schedule was unveiled Tuesday as the Southeastern Conference announced next year’s full league slate.

The Rebels will open the season at home vs. Mercer (Sept. 2) before traveling to New Orleans to take on Tulane (Sept. 9). Ole Miss returns back home the following week and will host ACC foe Georgia Tech (Sept. 16) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will open SEC play in Tuscaloosa vs. Alabama (Sept. 23), followed by a home contest against LSU (Sept. 30) to wrap up the month of September.

A home game vs. Arkansas (Oct. 7) opens the month of October followed by an open date (Oct. 14). A road matchup against Auburn (Oct. 21) awaits the Rebels in mid-October before back-to-back home SEC games against Vanderbilt (Oct. 28) and Texas A&M (Nov. 4).

Ole Miss will travel to Georgia (Nov. 11) for the first time since 2012 and then host ULM (Nov. 18) to close out the Rebels’ non-conference slate. The Rebels will travel to Mississippi State on Thanksgiving Night (Nov. 23) in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg to close out the regular season.

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents is a permanent annual opponent (Ole Miss’ is Vanderbilt) and the other non-division opponent rotates each year.

The 2023 season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 2. It will be the 32nd edition of the game and the 29th in the city of Atlanta.