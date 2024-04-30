SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum believes Ole Miss football will be a national championship contender this season

Ole Miss football is coming off its first 11-win season in program history. Combine that with key players returning and the Rebels having the No. 1 transfer portal class this year according to 247Sports and the expectations for the program are now sky-high.

Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network was in Memphis on Monday and shared his thoughts and expectations for the Rebels this season.

“I absolutely expect Ole Miss to be in the playoffs. I think it’s the best Ole Miss team since the 1960s and Johnny Vaught,” Finebaum said. “I have talked to experts and think they’re a legitimate national championship team. They have an incredible team there and what they’re bringing in from various places is phenomenal.”