Ole Miss football earns highest AP preseason poll ranking since 1970

Oxford, Miss. (WCBI)- The Associated Press Top 25 college football preseason poll was released on Monday. Ole Miss football is ranked No. 6, which is the Rebels’ highest preseason ranking since 1970 when they were No. 5 and Archie Manning was the quarterback.

Expectations for Ole Miss are incredibly high and pressure is associated with those expectations.

“I apply more pressure on myself than any outside source. I really do,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “You talk about last season and the two things that come to mind are the two losses. I should’ve been better. I do get concerned and talk extensively to the players and it comes at them nonstop because of phones. We talk about it all the time and now there’s more of it than we’ve ever had here for sure.”