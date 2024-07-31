Ole Miss football enters preseason camp with high expectations

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss football started its preseason camp Wednesday with the highest expectations surrounding a team since head coach Lane Kiffin arrived in Oxford.

Kiffin is entering his fifth year at the helm of Ole Miss football. He comes into this season on the heels of a historic 11-win campaign and a Peach Bowl win.

With the Rebels’ returning players and their transfer portal additions, they’re firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation.

“We have that mindset that we have a lot to prove,” quarterback Jaxson Dart said. “It’ll take every day and every rep counts. If we keep that mindset, it’ll pay dividends.”