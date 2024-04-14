Ole Miss football hosts first-ever Grove Bowl Games

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss football hosted its inaugural Grove Bowl Games on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Head coach Lane Kiffin decided to do away with the traditional spring football game and instead implement a similar format to the NFL Pro Bowl.

The games featured 7-on-7, a dunk contest, tug of war, an obstacle course and a hot dog eating contest featuring Joey Chesnut. Chesnut came into the hot dog eating contest with only 90 seconds left and ate 20 hot dogs.

“It felt like everybody was more involved,” quarterback Jaxson Dart said. “The energy was a lot of fun to be out there and compete.”

Team red ended up beating team navy 71-70.