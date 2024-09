Ole Miss football moves up to No. 5 in AP Top 25 poll

Ole Miss football cracked the top 5, coming in at No. 5 in the week 3 AP Top 25 poll on Sunday.

The move up comes after a dominant 52-3 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Notre Dame’s 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois made space in the top 5 for the Rebels to climb in the rankings.

Ole Miss will have its first road test this weekend as the team travels to take on Wake Forest on Saturday.