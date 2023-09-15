Ole Miss football player DeSanto Rollins files lawsuit against university, Lane Kiffin

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- DeSanto Rollins, a Louisiana native, claims he was suffering from mental health issues just before last season’s football campaign started. Rollins is demanding $30 million in punitive damages and $10 million in compensatory damages.

In the lawsuit, Rollins says he was not provided proper care by the university and that Kiffin kicked him off the team, causing even more anxiety. Rollins claims multiple injuries contributed to his mental health crisis during the 2022 season. Once February of 2023 rolled around, Rollins alleges Kiffin spoke to him in a hostile way and verbally threatened him in a meeting to discuss his move from defensive line to scout team offensive line. At the end of the meeting, Rollins claims he told Kiffin that he would be taking a mental health break.

According to the lawsuit, Rollins met with school psychologist Josie Nicholson multiple times. He also says several coaches asked him to meet with Kiffin and that caused anxiety. The following is part of what the lawsuit claims to be a meeting between Rollins and head coach Lane Kiffin in March.

“Ok so what are you doing? You just, after two weeks of not showing up did you come here to say you’re quitting?” Kiffin said.

“What do you mean two weeks of not showing up?” Rollins said.

“You haven’t been here for two weeks,” Kiffin said.

“I told Coach Savage I was going to take a mental health break,” Rollins said.

The conversation also included the following:

“Well what f***ing world do you live in?” Kiffin said.

“I don’t see why you have to be so disrespectful honestly”

Kiffin: “Get out of here go go, you’re off the team. You’re done see ya… see ya”

Kiffin: “It’s called being a p***y. It’s called hiding behind s**t and not showing up to work”

We were unable to independently verify the recorded conversation.

WCBI understands there was a later text from Kiffin indicating that Rollins was not off the team, and he is still listed on the online roster. Ole Miss Athletics released the following statement:

“We have not received a lawsuit. DeSanto was never removed from the football team and remains on scholarship. In addition, he continues to have the opportunity to receive all of the resources and advantages that are afforded a student-athlete at the university”

The lawsuit accuses the university of racial discrimination, sexual discrimination, and violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. It also accuses Kiffin of intentional emotional distress among other allegations.

Here’s a look at the full lawsuit:

