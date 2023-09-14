Ole Miss football player files federal lawsuit against university, coach Lane Kiffin

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ole Miss football player filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Mississippi and head coach Lane Kiffin. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Oxford and posted on PACER.

DeSanto Rollins, a Louisiana native, claimed he was suffering from mental health issues just before last season’s football campaign started.

In the lawsuit, Rollins claimed he was not provided proper care by the university and that Kiffin kicked him off the team causing even more anxiety. Rollins is still listed on the football team’s online roster.

WCBI did reach out to Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter, and we are awaiting a response.

Read the official lawsuit here: DeSanto Rollins vs. Lane Kiffin, University of Mississippi, John Does 1-10

