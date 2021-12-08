Ole Miss football players earn All-SEC honors:

OLE MISS ATHLETICS- Three Ole Miss Rebels garnered All-Southeastern Conference distinction from the league’s 14 head coaches for their 2021 performances, the SEC office announced Tuesday.

Senior Sam Williams earned first team honors on the defensive line, while QB Matt Corral and Jerrion Ealy (all-purpose) hauled in second team accolades.

Williams has a school record 12.5 sacks on the season, which ranks fourth in the FBS. His 56 total tackles are the most by a Rebel defensive lineman since 2018. Williams leads the Rebels in both tackles for loss (15.0) and forced fumbles (4).

The Montgomery, Alabama, is third in the Ole Miss career record book (modern day) with 22.5 career sacks. He also ranks seventh all-time at Ole Miss in career TFLs with 32.5.

Williams has anchored an Ole Miss defense that has held their opponent without a first-half touchdown in three straight games. It was just the second time all season that Mississippi State had been held out of the endzone during the first 30 minutes of play.

Corral has completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. Corral also has 597 yards on the ground with 11 TDs.

The junior from Ventura, California, is the only player in the FBS with more than 3,000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing this season.

The 11 rushing TDs are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He ranks ninth in the FBS in total offense (327.7). He is one of just three quarterbacks nationally to have thrown for at least 20 touchdowns and run for 11 or more TDs. He’s just the third Ole Miss QB in program history to tally 20 passing TDs in back-to-back seasons.

Ealy leads the Rebels with 703 rushing yards on the season, with five touchdowns on the ground. Ealy has also hauled in 30 catches for 214 yards and two TDs. The Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native averages 105.1 all-purpose yards per game. His 5.8 yards per rush ranks fourth in the SEC.