Ole Miss football ready for first road test of the season

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss football will play its first road game of the season Saturday when the team travels to face Wake Forest.

The Rebels are 2-0 on the road against nonconference opponents under head coach Lane Kiffin. They beat Georgia Tech in 2022 and picked up a win at Tulane last season.

Wake Forest will be the first Power 4 opponent Ole Miss has faced, so it will be a good measuring stick to see where the team is at.

“We know it’s about us. we’re not really worried about who we’re playing. It’s about how we play,” wide receiver Tre Harris said. “It’s our first road game. It’s gonna be a new challenge for us, so that’s something I’m excited for.”