Ole Miss football to play first game at South Carolina since 2009

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss football hasn’t played a game in Columbia, South Carolina, since 2009.

In that last matchup at Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina upset then-No. 4 Ole Miss, 16-10. And at that game, a Gamecock tradition was born. The song “Sandstorm” was played and the fans liked it.

Now 15 years later, “Sandstorm” is a pillar of the tough environment in Columbia. No. 12 Ole Miss football will be looking for a much-needed bounce-back win against the Gamecocks on Saturday, but head coach Lane Kiffin knows what kind of challenge the environment presents.

“Really hard place to play,” Kiffin said.