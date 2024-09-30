Ole Miss football’s College Football Playoff odds dip after Kentucky loss

Ole Miss football suffered its first loss of the season Saturday against Kentucky. The Rebels’ 20-17 loss at home caused their ranking and odds to make the College Football Playoff to drop.

Ole Miss fell six spots to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Rebels came into Saturday with a 79% chance to make the playoff but it’s down to 48% after the Kentucky loss, according to The Athletic.

“We’ve got a lot more opportunities,” quarterback Jaxson Dart said. “One game’s not going to define the whole year, but at the same time, you better make the most of the rest of your opportunities.”

Ole Miss has three ranked opponents coming up on its schedule: No. 13 LSU, No. 19 Oklahoma and No. 5 Georgia.