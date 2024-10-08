Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin provides injury update on Tre Harris

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss football wide receiver Tre Harris is questionable for the Rebels’ game at No. 13 LSU on Saturday.

Harris sustained a lower-leg injury during their game at South Carolina on Oct. 5. Kiffin didn’t answer if he would be ready to go by Saturday.

“He certainly wouldn’t be be playing today,” Kiffin said Monday.

Harris has 885 yards and five touchdowns through six games this season. He torched LSU in their win over the Tigers last season, going for 153 yards and scoring the game-winning touchdown.

“We’re preparing to do that and preparing to play without him,” Kiffin said.