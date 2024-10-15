Ole Miss football’s Ulysses Bentley glad he got an opportunity vs. LSU

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss football running back Ulysses Bentley IV was expected to pick up the workload on the ground after Quinshon Judkins left for Ohio State. But that hasn’t been the case in Oxford.

Bentley had just 16 carries through four games heading into the game at LSU. When asked about the decision a few weeks ago, head coach Lane Kiffin said it wasn’t anything against Bentley but instead that others were playing well.

“I don’t think it was really frustrating,” Bentley said.

Bentley said he was never told why he wasn’t getting the opportunities. But when his number was called Oct. 12 at No. 13 LSU, he was ready. Bentley rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown.

“I continue to just be myself,” Bentley said. “I go out there and make plays.”