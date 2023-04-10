Ole Miss golfer Andrea Lignell reflects on historic performance at Augusta

Ole Miss Athletics:

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Ole Miss women’s golf senior Andrea Lignell capped off what was a historic weekend at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday, earning a third-place finish at the prestigious event held at Augusta National Golf Club.

Lignell had already made history prior to Saturday’s final round in Augusta, with the senior becoming the first Rebel in program history to ever survive the day two cut at the ANWA. The senior also etched her name into the tournament record book, now holding the second-lowest 18-hole (67) and 36-hole (136) scores in the five-year history of the ANWA, trailing only this year’s champion Rose Zhang.

“Today was just amazing and unbelievable,” Lignell said. “It was unlike anything I’ve ever done before. To just see the crowd and everyone cheering for you, walking up on 18 was the best walk of my life for sure. I was just warm in my heart seeing everyone around the green.”

“Andrea played amazing all week and really was just able to minimize her mistakes,” Ole Miss head coach Kory Henkes said. “That was one of the biggest stages there is in golf, and she handled it perfectly. I’m just so proud of the way she represented herself and Ole Miss over this past week.”

The Gothenburg, Sweden, native would ultimately finish her day two-over par with a 74 (+2) in her very first official round played at Augusta National Golf Club. She leaves Augusta with a three-day score of 210 (-6), including a total of 13 birdies over her three rounds of action.

Lignell’s most impressive feat of the day was her performance on the course’s infamous Amen Corner, consisting of a difficult stretch from Hole 11 to Hole 13. Lignell finished that stretch two-under par, standing as the best performance at Amen Corner of any golfer that played on the day.

“If you would’ve told me before my round that I would do that at Amen, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Lignell said. “That was probably the memory that sticks with me the most from today, plus the walk on 18. It was all just so special.”

Lignell will now return to Oxford to join her Rebel teammates in preparing for the 2023 SEC Championships, which are set to run April 12-16 in Birmingham, Alabama.