Ole Miss guard Daeshun Ruffin to miss four weeks due to injury

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — One game in and Ole Miss men’s basketball is already one man down.

Per Ole Miss, freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin will mess four weeks after suffering a broken hand in the Rebels season opener against New Orleans. Ruffin will not require surgery.

Ruffin played 15-minutes during the match-up. He finished 2-6 from field goal range, 1 block and 2 steals. The Jackson native is the highest ranked recruit in Ole Miss men’s basketball history.