Ole Miss guard/forward Madison Scott announced she will return next season

Ole Miss guard/forward Madison Scott announced Wednesday morning that she will return to the Rebels next season for her final year of eligibility.

Scott was named First Team All-SEC on Tuesday and is a huge reason the Rebels were able to win 12 SEC games this season for the first time in program history. She’s averaging 12 points and six rebounds per game for Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad and has even played point guard at times ever since KK Deans went down with an injury that has sidelined her for the season.

Ole Miss is the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament in Greenville this week. They’ll tip off at approximately 7:30 CT on Friday and will face either Missouri, Vanderbilt or Florida. Our Grace Ybarra will have coverage from the SEC Tournament.