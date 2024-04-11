Ole Miss guard Marquesha Davis invited to WNBA Draft

Ole Miss guard Marquesha Davis has been invited to the 2024 WNBA Draft in Brooklyn, NY, the WNBA announced Thursday. The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

Davis is projected to get drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Sparks with the 28th overall pick, per ESPN’s WNBA mock draft. But ESPN analyst and former WNBA All-Star Rebecca Lobo thinks she could go as early as the first round.

“She is an elite-level athlete,” Lobo said. “That’s one player that could be like a sleeper in the first round.”

Mississippi State center Jessika Carter is the only other player out of Mississippi to be projected in mock drafts. ESPN’s mock draft has Carter as the final pick of the first round going to the Atlanta Dream at 12th overall.

Here are the players from Ole Miss and Mississippi State that declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft: