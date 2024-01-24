Ole Miss guard Snudda Collins chases Rebels’ all-time record for 3-pointers

Ole Miss guard Snudda Collins is chasing the Rebels’ 3-point field goal record and is inching her way closer to the top. The senior has made 151 in her Ole Miss career and is just four away from jumping Madinah Muhammad for fifth-most in program history.

1.) Bianca Thomas (226)

2.) Shandricka Sessom (182)

3.) Elizabeth Robertson (165)

4.) Gracie Frizzell (163)

5.) Madinah Muhammad (154)

6.) Snudda Collins (151)

Collins will likely jump up to third by the end of this season as she has already made 19 3-pointers this year with 11 regular season games to go.

“It means a lot to me,” Collins said Tuesday. “I didn’t have that many goals for myself when I got here but breaking records and making the All-Freshman team my freshman year was great.”

“When you talk about Ole Miss women’s basketball, you have to talk about Snudda Collins,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I did not know she was four threes away and hopefully she can get it this game but I’m confident in the next two games she’ll try and squeeze that in.”

The Rebels host Florida on Thursday at 6 on SEC Network and will welcome Tennessee to Oxford on Sunday at 2 on ESPN. Collins has another year of eligibility so if she returns to Ole Miss next year, she’ll be in a great position to have the second-most 3-point field goals in program history.