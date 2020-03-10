Ole Miss Guard Tyree Named First Team All-SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Ole Miss Athletics) – For the second time in his career, Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree was named First Team All-SEC as the league office announced the honors Tuesday morning. The senior became just the third Rebel to be named First Team All-SEC twice by the conference coaches since that format of distinguishing first and second teams began in 1993, joining Ansu Sesay (1996-97, 1997-98) and Stefan Moody (2014-15, 2015-16).

In his final year as a Rebel on the hardwood, Tyree is having the best season of his career. The Somerset, New Jersey, native averages 19.7 ppg to rank 33rd in the country. For the fourth straight season, Tyree increased his scoring average in SEC play by ranking second in the conference with 22.2 ppg. He is the third Rebel to average more than 20 points per game in SEC action since the 1998-99 season when stats started to be collected electronically. Only Moody averaged more, scoring 23.4 ppg during the 2015-16 season. Marshall Henderson averaged 20.4 ppg before leading the Rebels to the 2013 SEC Tournament title.

While Tyree ranks eighth in the SEC in free throw percentage (82.3) and three-pointers made per game (2.1), those numbers were even better during conference play. The senior guard shot 85.8 percent from the line in SEC contests, ranking fourth, while draining 2.2 threes per conference game to sit seventh. Also in SEC games, Tyree shot 45.0 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Tyree has 15 20-point games on the season, producing three such contests in November and three in December to go along with nine in SEC play. His biggest game as a Rebel was a career-high 40 points to lead Ole Miss to a blowout win over rival Mississippi State (Feb. 11), the most points by a Rebel since Deandre Burnett scored 41 points against Oral Roberts (Nov. 18, 2016). It was the most scored by an Ole Miss player in an SEC game since Stefan Moody dropped 43 to lead the Rebels over MSU on his senior night (March 3, 2016). Tyree also had 34 against Middle Tennessee (Dec. 14), 36 versus LSU (Jan. 18) and 38 against South Carolina to give him four 30-point games this season. Along with his scoring, Tyree ranks second on the team in assists (2.6 per game) and third in steals (1.3 per game).

Over 129 career games, Tyree is one of only three Rebels to make 200 three-pointers and score at least 1,700 points, joining Joe Harvell and Chris Warren. Tyree currently ranks sixth in Ole Miss history with 204 made threes, while ranking seventh on the program’s all-time scoring list (1,749 points).

Tyree and the Rebels head to Nashville this week for the SEC Tournament. As the No. 12 seed, the Rebels will face No. 13 seed Georgia in the first round Wednesday night (March 11). Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree , Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee