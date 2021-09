Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin says Tulane is an ‘SEC opponent’

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- #17 Ole Miss is hosting Tulane this Saturday. The Green Wave is 1-1 on the year and that loss came to #3 Oklahoma 40-35 in Week 1. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn’t taking Tulane and their high-powered offense lightly. More: