Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin worried and excited about so many new pieces on defense

Ole Miss football will have a ton of new pieces on defense this year as a majority of the players (who are also likely starters) are guys who weren’t on the team a year ago. Combine that with a first-year defensive coordinator in Pete Golding who came over from Alabama this offseason, it leaves a lot of question marks regarding how it will all look. At the Rebels’ media day, Lane Kiffin and three transfer portal additions discussed the turnover on that side of the ball.