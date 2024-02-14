Ole Miss HC Mike Bianco says Campbell Smithwick is ‘as talented as any freshman catcher we’ve ever had’

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- The Ole Miss baseball season begins this Friday when the Rebels visit Hawaii to begin a four-game series.

Head coach Mike Bianco thinks this year’s team learned from last year’s struggles and believes the new faces this year will make a big impact. He’s not just talking about the No. 7 ranked transfer portal class they brought in (according to D1Baseball). Bianco expects big things from freshman (and former Oxford Charger) Campbell Smithwick.

“He’s as talented as any freshman catcher we’ve ever had walking in,” Bianco said. “He’s a tremendous offensive player which I don’t think surprises anybody but he’s a really athletic kid behind the plate. That part isn’t talked about as much and should be. It’s tough to play in this league and do so as a freshman but he fits in with a lot of the great ones that we’ve had.”

First pitch for opening day on Friday is set for 10:35 pm on ESPN+.