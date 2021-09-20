Ole Miss jumps to No. 13 in latest AP Poll, will face Alabama after BYE week

OXFORD, Miss (WCBI)- From unranked, to 20th, to 17th, to 13th in the country- that’s how the Ole Miss Rebels’ football season has gone this year. Lane Kiffin’s group is 3-0 on the year and the jump to No. 13 came after a dominant 61-21 win over Tulane on Saturday.

Those 61 points all came in the first three quarters. The Rebels had 405 rushing yards and all three members of the lethal receiving trio (Dontario Drummond, Jonathan Mingo and Braylon Sanders) recorded a touchdown.

Oh, and Matt Corral had 335 passing yards and accounted for seven touchdowns (four rushing, three passing). The Rebels return to action after their bye week next Saturday, October 2nd, at Alabama. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM on WCBI.